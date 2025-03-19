Jammu: Addressing the apprehensions of National Conference (NC) MLA, Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, who Wednesday wanted a CBI probe to find out whether there was a larger conspiracy behind the mysterious deaths in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, the government told the Assembly that an investigation was going on by home department into these deaths.

Replying to a question by Choudhary, Health Minister Sakina Itoo told the Assembly that an investigation is underway by the home department into the recent mysterious deaths of 17 people in Badhaal village in the district.

She said laboratory investigations detected the presence of insecticides in visceral samples of the deceased.

A total of 17 people, including 13 children, died between December 7, 2024 and January 19, 2025 in the village.

The deaths sparked widespread concern among lawmakers and locals alike.

The minister said that central reports, laboratory investigations and environmental samples indicated that the incidents are not due to communicable diseases of bacterial or viral origin and have pointed instead to traces of aluminium, cadmium, and specific chemical compounds in food and environmental samples.

“Forensic analysis by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Chandigarh detected chlorphenapyr, an insecticide, in the visceral samples of all the 17 deceased individuals. Authorities continue to probe the source of chlorphenapyr contamination, with forensic and toxicological analyses ongoing. Police and health departments are working closely to trace the origin of the poisoning and prevent further casualties,” the minister said.

MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary expressed dissatisfaction with the current findings and said, “The gravity of these incidents necessitates a thorough probe by the CBI to uncover any underlying causes. We demand a probe by CBI to know about the root cause. Nothing concrete has been found in it. It needs to be addressed.”

CPI(M) MLA M.Y. Tarigami voiced similar sentiments highlighting the need to investigate potential external factors that could pose risks beyond Badhal village.

“We must ascertain if there are any hidden hands involved in it that could impact other regions. It is a concern of the full House. It is an unprecedented incident. Such incidents have never taken place in J&K. Although the government has taken all measures root cause is not still known,” Tarigami said.

Sakina Itoo said that clinical teams from renowned institutions such as PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Delhi were deployed to collaborate with local health authorities in addressing the crisis.

Providing details, she stated that 64 patients were admitted to the government medical college (GMC) Rajouri, of whom 41 have been discharged. Seventeen critical patients were referred to GMC in Jammu, and one patient was transferred to PGI Chandigarh for advanced treatment.

“A standardised treatment policy, formulated by experts from AIIMS Delhi and PGI Chandigarh, has been implemented at GMC Rajouri. Strict standard operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed at GMC Jammu, where three patients were admitted, two of whom were kept in isolation. At SMGS Hospital Jammu, Ward 19 was converted into an isolation unit, and a specialist team was deployed, including consultants, senior residents and postgraduate doctors,” she said.

The minister said the crisis unfolded December 7, 2024, when the first cluster of deaths was reported in the village of Badhal, Rajouri. Initial suspicion pointed to food poisoning, prompting health and food safety teams to collect samples. December 12, a second wave of cases emerged, intensifying concerns.

“A special investigation team (SIT) of police was constituted January 14 to probe the mysterious deaths,” she said.

IANS