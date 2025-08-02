Bhubaneswar: Hours after the death of the 15-year-old girl from Puri district at AIIMS, Delhi, Odisha Police Saturday claimed that no other person was involved in the incident, even though the victim’s mother in her FIR had alleged that three unknown miscreants had set her daughter on fire.

The police, however, did not make it clear how the girl was set on fire.

In a post on X, Odisha Police said: “…the police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved”.

The police also requested all not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment.

Odisha Police said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment.”

The girl’s mother in her FIR at Balanga Police station July 19 alleged that her daughter was abducted by three people who poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire.

After registration of the case, senior police officers have visited the spot. Scientific team and dog squad services were utilised at the spot for collection of evidence. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to investigate the case, according to the police.

Meanwhile, police have tightened security near the CM, Deputy CMs and other ministers’ residences here.

PTI