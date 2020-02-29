Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved two investment proposals worth Rs 563 crore which will create employment for 1,273 people, officials said.

The project proposals got the nod of the state government at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by chief secretary AK Tripathy Friday, they said.

The approved project included a proposal of Glen Industries Private Limited which planned to set up plastic food containers and moulded paper products manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 9261 MT. The company will invest Rs 63 crore which will provide employment to about 273 people.

The SLSWCA also approved the proposal of Jindal Aluminum Limited to set up an expansion for setting up 75,000 MT per annum aluminium extrusions plant with an additional investment of Rs 500 crore and it will provide employment opportunities for 1,000 people.

PNN/Agencies