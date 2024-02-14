New Delhi: The BCCI is planning to host the IPL a little ahead of its usual schedule keeping in mind the T20 World Cup which is to start June 1. The BCCI is all set to host IPL-2024 from March 23 with the final being played May 26. Last year, the IPL began March 31 and the final was played May 29. Originally the IPL final was scheduled to be played May 28. However, as it rained heavily on the day, the final was shifted to a different date.

BCCI sources here indicated that the entire fixture of IPL 2024 is ready. However, the BCCI is just waiting for the announcement of the dates if Lok Sabha polls. Once that is done, the IPL governing council will examine whether the poll dates are clashing with match dates at different venues. If that does happen, changes will be made accordingly, sources indicated Wednesday here. However, as of now, March 23 is the scheduled date for IPL 2024 to begin.

The fixture has been made keeping in mind that many of the players including those in the Indian squad will leave to play the T20 World Cup immediately after the IPL. This time, the World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the US. The IPL governing council said that players should get a few days rest before participating in the World Cup. It is only for this reason the dates of the tournament have been brought forward.

It should also be stated here that the selectors and the head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid had earlier stated that the national squad will be selected on the basis of performances in the IPL. Players will be keenly-watched by the selectors.