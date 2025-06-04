New Delhi: After finally winning their first IPL title with a six-run win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad Tuesday night, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are now all set to embark on a jam-packed day of celebrations when they touch down in Bengaluru Wednesday afternoon.

As per a statement issued by the franchise, celebratory events organised to mark the occasion of RCB winning their first-ever IPL title will begin once they arrive at the HAL Airport at 1:30pm, after departing from Ahmedabad at 10am.

The side will also meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha from 4-5pm. Post the visit to the Chief Minister, RCB’s highly awaited victory parade will begin at approximately 5pm from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium through an open-top bus, which will also see the public in Bengaluru be a part of it on their way to the franchise’s home venue.

After this, the celebratory event with fans to celebrate IPL 2025 triumph is slated to begin at M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 6pm onwards. Before Tuesday’s unforgettable championship win, a moment which will be etched in the memories of all RCB fans across the world, the franchise had ended up on the losing side in all three of its previous finals.

But at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the night of June 3, talismanic batter Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls as RCB posted an imposing 190/9. In defence of it, RCB’s brilliant bowlers, led by Krunal Pandya’s match-winning spell of 2-17 in four overs, restricted Punjab Kings to 184/7.

It meant RCB and Kohli, sporting a number 18 jersey, finally got their hands on the elusive trophy, with more than 91,000 red jersey wearing fans in the stadium along with the side’s loyal supporters in Bengaluru and worldwide, kickstarted the noisy long-awaited celebrations of the franchise winning the IPL in its 18th year.

