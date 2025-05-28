Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 30 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his team’s defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last IPL match here.

The rest of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were handed a penalty of Rs 12 lakh for the breach Tuesday.

“As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 30 Lakh,” an IPL media release stated.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

Hosts LSG went down by six wickets despite Pant’s magnificent 118 not out off 61 balls to sign off the season with a loss.

The win helped RCB advance to Qualifier 1 in which they will take on Punjab Kings at Mullanpur (Chandigarh) Thursday.

