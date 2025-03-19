Mumbai: India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be captaining Mumbai Indians in their first IPL 2025 game against Chennai Super Kings March 23, confirmed regular captain Hardik Pandya.

Pandya will be unavailable for MI’s season opener due to a one-match ban he received after the side recorded a slow over-rate in their IPL 2024 final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which was also his third offence of the season.

Suryakumar had captained MI in one IPL match, way back in 2023. “Suryakumar Yadav leads India as well. He will lead Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2025. I am lucky that I have three captains playing with me – Rohit, Surya and Bumrah. They always place an arm around my shoulder and are there when I need any help,” said Pandya in the pre-season press conference, which he attended alongside head coach Mahela Jayawardene Wednesday.

Talking about the MI-CSK clash, Jayawardene said, “It’s a challenge for both teams. I have always enjoyed the battle, looking forward to it. There is a little more adrenaline for the team as well.”

MI are also without their fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is recuperating from a back injury suffered during the Sydney Test in March. Jayawardene said Bumrah is still undergoing rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. “He is still at the NCA and is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. He is recovering and is in good spirits; hopefully, he can join the team sooner.”

MI finished at the bottom of the points table last year, and Pandya stated the side is aiming to do their things right in every aspect in IPL 2025. “Just play good cricket. Being with each other at the same point in time. Doing the processes right. Go and execute. With this group, considering the talent, we will look ahead to enjoy the games.”

“This year is a fresh year. A lot of things have changed; a lot of love and joy have been added. There will always be passion and new challenges that I love. The crucial part for me is to help the team to add value to the team. I am here!” added Pandya.

Both Pandya and Jayawardene signed off by saying getting Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult on board was extremely important for the five-time champions. “Getting Trent Boult was very important to us. Deepak Chahar too. We wanted an experienced bowling lineup so that when the pressure comes we have players who have felt it before,” said Pandya.

“Last season, threw us some challenges. But it’s been a big auction with that we have a fresh canvas. With our core team and the new group of guys, including the returning Trent Boult. We want to put the puzzle together and have a good start!” added Jayawardene.