New Delhi: Mumbai Indians received a significant boost ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption, with England’s Will Jacks confirming his availability through an Instagram post that showed him on a flight back to India.

Taking to Instagram story section, Jacks shared a special post, featuring his boarding pass, accompanied with an Indian tricolour emoji along with a back arrow.

A consistent presence in MI’s campaign, Jacks featured in 11 of their first 12 matches, contributing 195 runs across nine innings and chipping in with five wickets through his off-spin. His impact has been notable, having earned Player-of-the-Match honours in crucial home wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, underlining his value as a dependable all-rounder in the side.

Though Jacks has returned to India ahead of MI’s last two group-stage games but his availability for the final stages of the season is in doubt due to international duty as he has been named in England’s limited-overs set-up for the West Indies series, clashing with the rearranged knockout stage.

The 25-year-old all-rounder’s return puts an end to speculation around his participation after foreign players were flown home due to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this month.

The IPL was temporarily suspended following an air strike alert that led to the abandonment of the May 8 fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. Since then, uncertainty has gripped the availability of overseas stars.

With the World Test Championship final beginning June 11, several key players from Australia and South Africa—including Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk—have opted out of the remaining matches.

IPL 2025 will resume Saturday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.