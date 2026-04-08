New Delhi: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here Wednesday.

DC are unchanged from the previous game, while GT brought in Kumar Kushagra and regular skipper Shubman Gill too returned to the playing 11 after missing the last match against Rajasthan Royals with a neck niggle.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, 11 Ashok Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.