Chennai: Opening batter Sai Sudharsan struck 87 to help Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their IPL match Sunday.

Sudharsan, who hit four boundaries and seven sixes from 46 balls, first stitched 58 runs with captain Shubman Gill (33) for the opening wicket and then shared another 97 runs with Jos Buttler (39 not out) for the second wicket as CSK chased down the target of 159 with 20 balls to spare.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein took a wicket apiece as GT reached 162 for 2 in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made 74 not out to guide CSK to 158 for 7 after a sluggish start.

Gaikwad faced 60 balls and hit six fours and four sixes to top-score for CSK who were asked to bat first. Jamie Overton then played a little cameo of six-ball 18 as CSK went past the 150-run mark.

For GT, pacer Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/25 while Arshad Khan took two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 158 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 74 not out; Kagiso Rabada 3/25).

Gujarat Titans: 162 for 2 in 16.4 overs (Sai Sudharsan 87, Shubman Gill 33, Jos Buttler 39 not out; Noor Ahmad 1/29).