Mullanpur: A disciplined bowling effort helped Punjab Kings restrict former champions Gujarat Titans to 162 for six in an Indian Premier League match Tuesday.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/34) was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) and Marco Jansen (1/20) snared two and one respectively after PBKS opted to bowl.

For GT, skipper Shubman Gill (39), Jos Buttler (38), Glenn Phillips (25) and Washington Sundar (18) scored the bulk of the runs.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 162 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 39; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28).