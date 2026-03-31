Mullanpur: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against former champions Gujarat Titans in their opening Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings have Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett as their overseas players. Priyansh Arya will come in as PBKS Impact Player’ when they bat.

Gujarat Titans have Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada as their overseas players for the game.

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans faced each other just once in IPL 2025, producing a high-scoring contest of nearly 500 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Overall, the two sides have met six times, with three wins apiece.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.