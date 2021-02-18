The

IPL auctions will start in a few hours. There are a number of cricketers who will be in limelight when the IPL auctions. Even though most of the franchises have a limited purse, they will certainly try to get these cricketers into their sides. Orissa POST takes a look at some of these cricketers who may command much more than their current base price.

Glenn Maxwell

Well Punjab Kings (PK) may have released him, but they may also want him back at a lower price. However, that looks unlikely as both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are also targeting him. Maxwell has a base price of rupees two crore. But it may skyrocket to unimaginable heights. After all he is an all-rounder every franchise would like to have.

Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladesh all-rounder missed the last edition of the IPL due to an ICC ban. He is an utility man both with the bat and ball. Hence all eyes will be on him once bidding starts. He has the ability to change the complexion of any game within the space of a few deliveries – both with bat and ball. He also has a base prices of rupees two crore.

Moeen Ali

England may have lost the second Test against India at Chennai, but Moeen Ali showed his six-hitting prowess in the second innings with a 18-ball 43. It came on a vicious turning track too. So franchise officials will be keen to get this all-rounder who also has a base price of rupees two crore.

Aaron Finch

Australia’s limited overs captain has been released by RCB. However, Finch is a big-hitter and will be useful for any side. Sources have said that CSK and PK are eyeing Finch. However, as things stand many others would like to get Finch who has a base price of rupees one crore.

Alex Hales

He is another power-hitter who many franchises would like to have. Hales is devastating at the top of the order on his day. He has a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Jhye Richardson

Not many know about him in India, but those who have followed the BBL know what a utility cricketers Richardson his. He bowls at pace and bats innovatively down the order. RCB, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have their eyes on him. His base price starts at Rs 1.5 crore.

Steve Smith

The former Australian skipper did not have a very good season with RR last year. However, Smith is someone who can be ignored. He can score quickly, take catches out of thin air and is an influential character on the field. So there will be plenty of franchises who will want to rope him in. His base price starts at Rs 4 crore.