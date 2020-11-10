Dubai: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the much anticipated final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.

Iyer said that they have stuck with the same team that beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier Sunday. MI captain Rohit Sharma said that they have decided to go for Jayant Yadav in place of spinner Rahul Chahar.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje