Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings bowlers did more than a decent job to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a below par 190 for 9 in the IPL final in Ahmedabad Tuesday.

For RCB, Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls while skipper Rajat Patidar couldn’t build on a good start, managing 26 off 16 balls.

For Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with figures of 1/37 in 4 overs while Kyle Jamieson had the figures of 3 for 48.

The prize wicket of Kohli was taken by Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (1/35). However, the best figures were of India’s premier T20 bowler Arshdeep Singh (3/40), who got three wickets in the final over.

Brief Scores: RCB: 190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/37) vs Punjab Kings.

PTI