Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar was placed under suspension Thursday, following allegations of harassment levelled by the family of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain, who was lynched on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar last month. A statement said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered the suspension of Gangwar, who was serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Home department. Gangwar’s name had surfaced during the probe into the lynching of Swain in Bhingar Pur-Kaja under Balianta police limits May 7.

As the incident triggered a furore in the state, Swain’s family had alleged that he was subjected to both physical and mental harassment by Gangwar, who was then ADG (Communication), and demanded that he be brought within the ambit of the investigation. The 1998-batch IPS officer was subsequently transferred and posted as OSD in the Home department by state government