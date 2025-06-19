Tel Aviv: An Iranian ballistic missile struck Soroka Hospital in Israel’s Beersheba, seriously injuring several patients, doctors, and staff as the conflict entered its seventh day Thursday.

“Soroka Hospital in Beersheba — where Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Arab Bedouin receive care — was just hit by an indiscriminate Iranian ballistic missile. Israel will continue to do what must be done to protect all its people, from all walks of life,” the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Iran fired around 30 ballistic missiles at Israel Thursday, and one of them struck the hospital in Beersheba.

President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, took to his social media to narrate the horrific scenes in the hospital after the attack on the civilians.

“A baby in intensive care. A mother by their bedside. A doctor rushing between beds. An elderly resident in a nursing home. These were some of the targets of Iran’s missile attacks on Israeli civilians this morning. Soroka Hospital, located in Be’er Sheva, is one of Israel’s finest — serving the entire Negev region, caring for Israelis of all faiths and our neighbours, the Palestinians, who come especially to be treated there. It’s devoted staff — Jews and Arabs — work side by side in extraordinary harmony, united by the mission to heal,” the President posted on X.

“I send strength and support to the medical teams, to the patients, and to the residents of Be’er Sheva and all cities attacked across Israel this morning. In moments like these, we are reminded of what’s truly at stake and the values we are defending,” the post added.

Condemning the attack on the hospital, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “This morning, Iran’s terrorist tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and a civilian population in the centre of the country. We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar criticised the Iranian regime, stating that it intentionally attacks the civilian population.

“The Iranian regime fired a ballistic missile at a hospital. The Iranian regime deliberately targets civilians. The Iranian regime is committing war crimes. The Iranian regime has no red lines,” the Foreign Minister said in a post on X.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel slammed Iran’s “deliberate” and “criminal” activities and posted, “Iran just hit Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva with a ballistic missile. Not a military base. A hospital. This is the main medical centre for Israel’s entire Negev region. Deliberate. Criminal. Civilian target. The world must speak out.”

The conflict erupted last Friday when Netanyahu announced the launch of ‘Operation Rising Lion’ against Iran, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel’s survival.