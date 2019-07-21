Tehran: An Iranian tanker held in Saudi Arabia since being forced to seek repairs at Jeddah port has been released and is returning to the Islamic republic, Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami said Sunday.

The ‘Happiness 1’ tanker ‘has been released following negotiations and is now moving toward Persian Gulf waters’, said Eslami, quoted by state news agency ‘IRNA’.

The tanker had been forced to seek repairs in early May after suffering ‘engine failure and loss of control’, the Iranian oil ministry’s ‘SHANA’ news agency said at the time. The rare docking came despite escalating tensions between staunch enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“Yesterday, with follow-ups from the ports and maritime authority the issue was resolved,” Eslami said. “The tanker is moving towards the Persian Gulf with the permission of the Jeddah port, towed by two Iranian tug boats,” he added.

Iran’s national tanker company said in a statement that on top of ‘political and diplomatic negotiations’ the tanker’s release required ‘the payment of related costs’ demanded by Saudi Arabia. According to a July 2 report by ‘Mehr News Agency’, Iran paid ‘over $10 million to Jeddah port for repairs and maintenance’ of the tanker.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016, after its missions in the country were attacked in demonstrations over the kingdom executing prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

They still lack direct diplomatic channels, and Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Sunday thanked ‘Switzerland and Oman as well as related Saudi parties for offering services and facilities’ to resolve the issue.

