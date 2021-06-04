Baripada: Tension gripped Badadalima village under Tiring police limits in Mayurbhanj district after hundreds of irate villagers Friday staged a road blockade on National Highway-220 over death of three persons late Thursday night. The trio was run over by an iron ore-laden truck.

According to a source, the road blockade that started Thursday night in protest against the mishap is still going on. As a result, hundreds of trucks have been stranded on both sides of the NH. The villagers say they will call off the strike only after the concerned transport company announces compensation for the bereaved families.

According to a source, a man and his nephew were washing their hands in front of their house, which is close to NH, after having their dinner Thursday night. Meanwhile, an iron ore-carrying truck veered towards them and before they could react, it mowed them down before hitting a biker.

While the young boy was killed on the spot, the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where they succumbed. While the identity of the biker is yet to be ascertained, the deceased man and his nephew have been identified as Tarini Behera and Sipu Behera respectively.

As the news broke, hundreds of villagers blocked the NH. They unloaded the iron ore from the truck on the road itself and staged the blockade.

The source added that top police officials are already on the spot and trying to pacify the agitating locals and persuading them to call off the strike. But the villagers are sticking to their guns, saying they will withdraw the road blockade only when compensation is announced.

As per latest reports, the irate villagers vented their anger on some stranded iron ore-loaded trucks and ransacked them.

PNN