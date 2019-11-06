Dharakote: Tension ran high after irate women ransacked a licensed country liquor shop and set it afire after a youth who had drank at the shop drowned in a pond in an inebriated condition at Jahada under this block in Ganjam district, Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Biswanath Nayak, 27, son of Dayanidhi Nayak of the village. Sources said Biswanath lost his sense after consuming liquor bought from the shop Monday evening. Later, he accidentally slipped into the pond and drowned.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and fished out the body from the pond. Police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

Soon after the incident, tension flared up among the residents as the women of Gopinath Sahi, Thakurani Sahi and Nuasahi hit the street and ransacked the liquor outlet in Thakurani bandh in the village before setting it on fire.

They alleged that mushrooming of liquor outlets has led to the death of the youth while many persons are becoming addicted to liquor and disturbing the peace in the locality

The women also staged a demonstration outside the house of the liquor shop owner and sarpanch and lay siege to Jhagadei- Singpur road for hours by staging a road blockade. Tension and grief was palpable in the area following the incident.

On being informed, Dharakote police reached the spot and tried to restore peace by placating the angry women.