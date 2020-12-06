New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offering of about Rs 4,600 crore is likely to hit the markets later this month. This will be the first IPO by a railway NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company). “In all probability, it (IPO) will be by the third week. However, if the market is not okay then we can go to the first or second week of January also,” Amitabh Banerjee, CMD of IRFC said Sunday.

The company, the dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways, will be going for the anchor investment also. “The government is planning to have anchor investors in place for this IPO,” added Banerjee. In January 2020, IRFC filed draft papers for its IPO.

On reasons for bringing the anchor portion, the CMD said it is a confident market and the anchor investors would be assured of the fact that they will be able to get the desired proportion of issuance without regular bidding.

“They will be able to get the amount that they want to invest in IRFC without going for the bidding route. Also, it will give a lot of confidence to other investors in the market who are sitting on the fence,” asserted Banerjee.

The issue is of up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government, according to the draft prospectus.

On plans to utilise the funds mopped up from the offer, Banerjee added that 10 per cent of the IPO proceeds will go to the company’s balance sheet. It will increase the company’s net worth and this the firm will be using for raising more money from the market. “Ten per cent will come to my balance sheet and five per cent will go to the government of India’s exchequer,” Banerjee informed.

Banerjee said the prospect for having a good IPO is ‘very much bright’. “Everyone (domestic and foreign investors) has a lot of interest in this particular issue,” he said. “Indian Railway Finance Corporation happens to be one of the safest havens as far as investors are concerned,” he added.

Banerjee is hopeful that the IPO will be one of the landmark issuances of the fiscal. “I hope that it will be one of the landmark issuances in this fiscal which augurs well for the other issuances that are coming forward for the government of India in this fiscal,” the CMD said.