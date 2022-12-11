Nayagarh: Irregularities have allegedly been marring objectives of various projects being executed under MGNREGS in Nayagarh district. Cases of irregularities are reportedly surfacing from various blocks with each passing day. MGNREGS funds with over 40 crore have been misappropriated through forged bills in Bhapur block while over Rs 50 lakh was embezzled in Odagaon block.

Now, Rs 5 lakh has been misappropriated in Dasapalla block. Moreover, irregularities worth Rs 1 crore have been committed by the forest department under MGNREGS in Odagaon block.

It was alleged that while irregularities are increasing, the administration has failed to contain it.

According to an allegation, Rs 8.99 lakh was sanctioned for renovation of Poibadi Bandh in Tendabidha panchayat in 2020-21. However, the pond was not renovated, but Rs 5 lakh meant for renovation has been embezzled through a false bill. An information plaque was set up near the project, but dates of starting and deadline have not been mentioned. “The pond has been leased out to an SHG in September 2021 for three years. Its water has not been drained out. How and when its renovation work was carried out,” locals sought to know.

A tribal resident of Poibadi village on condition of anonymity said that this is how development works are being carried out. “All development works are confined to pen and paper. The administration is taking no action against the corruption. Hence, irregularities are growing up. In Dasapalla block, there are several instances of irregularities,” he added.

Executive officer of Zilla Parishad, Subash Chandra Ray said that the irregularities will be investigated and action will be taken.

“After receiving allegations, we are investigating and taking action in different blocks,” he added.

PNN