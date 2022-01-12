Mumbai: Writer-producer Sutapa Sikdar says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and mourned the loss of a relative, whose funeral she could not attend due to her diagnosis.

Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, gave a health update to her followers Facebook Tuesday.

The producer, who had backed the 2016 Irrfan-starrer Madaari, wrote about the passing away of the actor’s aunt at whose place the couple had stayed when they first shifted to Mumbai.

Sikdar, 54, said she was sad she could not pay her last respects despite living in the same city.

“When you hear it’s positive just as you open your eyes, I was rest assured it’s going to be a negative day. Mumani Saab! She was one of the rare people I always found smiling. She left us for the forward journey today. Irrfan loved her, the most simple uncomplicated beautiful woman I knew. ‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un’.

“Alvida (goodbye) Mumani Saab, your calling me shutoba will forever ring in my ears. Staying in the same city I could not even go see her one last time as I was tested positive what testing times are these. Please pray for her, she was a good soul Indeed,” she wrote.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, actor Trisha and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji took to their respective Twitter profiles to inform their fans that they had tested negative for the virus.

Trisha had contracted the virus shortly before the new year in London, UK.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, the 38-year-old wrote she is finally ready to take on the new year.

“Never been happier to read the word ‘negative’ on a report. Thank you all for your love and prayers. Now I’m ready for you 2022,” Trisha wrote.

The “96” star is currently in London.

Mukherji, who had shared his COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter January 1, thanked his well wishers who prayed for his recovery.

“I have finally tested negative for COVID. Thank you all for the get-well-soons, worried queries and even the random death wishes (will recommend voodoo dolls next),” the director quipped.

Mukherji had last year helmed the “Forget Me Not” segment for the Netflix anthology “Ray”.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday, India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant.