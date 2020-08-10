Mumbai: After ruling the hearts of people from the TV serial Naagin, Mouni Roy is now spreading her charm in films.

Mouni always remains in the headlines due to her pictures and videos. Recently, Mouni shared a video with her fans giving rise to speculation that she has been engaged.

In the video, Mouni can be seen congratulating her friend and as she does that one can see a huge shiny rock on her ring finger. It is now being speculated that Mouni has secretly got engaged.

A couple of days ago, Mouni had posted a picture wearing a cream coloured saree with a red sleeveless blouse along with a matching bindi. In the pictures, she was seen wearing the same diamond ring which most people didn’t notice. Many thought it must have been a part of a photoshoot.

Affair with Ayan Mukherjee

Mouni will be seen in the film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan. It is said that the two came close during the shooting of the film. However, both have not said anything about their relationship so far.

Mouni Roy was caught in lockdown

Due to coronavirus, lockdown was imposed in many countries of the world. Due to this international flights were canceled. In those days Mouni was stuck in Dubai. Mouni had to stay in Dubai for four months due to the lockdown.

The diva started her film career with the film Run. She then played the lead role in a Punjabi film. Mouni’s career in Hindi film industry truly started with the film Gold opposite Akshay Kumar.