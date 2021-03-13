Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan shares a very good relationship with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The couple got divorced a few years back and is in a happy space.

Even after a bitter divorce a few years back, they share a cordial relationship and take care of their boys Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Sussanne is often seen spending quality time with Hrithik and the duo takes care of the children.

Earlier, there were reports that Hrithik and Sussanne may be reunited, but now the topic of discussion is that she might be dating someone.

If reports are to be believed, Sussanne Khan is currently seen spending time with Arslan Goni, an actor and brother of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni. According to reports, Sussanne and Arslan are very good friends and spend quality time with each other. According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, They have known each other for more than six months now.

They met through some common friends related to the TV and came close to each other. However, neither of them has confirmed it. According to the media reports, a few pictures of the two have been doing rounds on social media. Going through her body language in the pictures, it is evident that their relationship is more than just friendship.

Arslan and Sussanne are often spotted hanging out with common friends from the TV industry. Both of them have been seen walking together many times.

On work front, Arslan made his debut in the year 2017. The Jia Aur Jia actor is under the limelight for his relationship with Sussanne, a well-known interior designer. Let us tell you that in the year 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced. Both of them got married in the year 2000.