By Bruhaspati Samal

There was a time when the dawn of technology was celebrated as a sunrise of hope—machines that would assist, not replace; systems that would empower, not erase. Today, however, beneath the glittering sky of Artificial Intelligence and the so-called “cloud revolution,” a silent storm is gathering. It does not roar like thunder—it whispers through termination emails, vanishes livelihoods overnight, and leaves behind a haunting question: Is progress abandoning people?

The unfolding reality across the global technology sector gives this question a disturbing urgency. Leading corporations such as Oracle Corporation have reportedly eliminated thousands of jobs—figures reaching nearly 30,000 globally, with around 10,000 employees affected in India alone—as the company reallocates massive investments into Artificial Intelligence infrastructure. Similarly, Amazon has cut approximately 16,000 jobs in the early months of 2026 as part of its AI-driven restructuring. The pattern is not confined to a few firms; across the industry, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 technology jobs have already disappeared within a short span of time this year. Even companies like Meta Platforms are expected to follow similar paths, with projections indicating potential workforce reductions of up to 20 per cent.

These are not isolated corporate decisions; they represent a structural transformation of the global economy. The so-called “cloud economy,” once celebrated as a democratizing force, is revealing its centralizing character. Far from distributing opportunity, it is concentrating power within a handful of corporations that control data, infrastructure, and digital ecosystems. The cloud, often romanticized as an invisible and inclusive space, is in reality a highly capital-intensive domain where machines are replacing human labour at an unprecedented pace. What was promised as technological empowerment is increasingly manifesting as technological displacement.

Academic and industry studies deepen this concern. Research indicates that Artificial Intelligence can enhance productivity by 20 to 60 percent, but this efficiency often comes at the cost of reduced demand for routine and entry-level jobs. Even before the widespread adoption of advanced AI tools, employment trends showed a steady decline in roles that are easily automated. Young job seekers are among the worst affected, as traditional entry points into the workforce are rapidly shrinking. The emerging labour market places disproportionate emphasis on high-end skills, making continuous re-skilling a necessity rather than an option—yet access to such opportunities remains unequal.

Case studies from within the industry further highlight the contradiction. While companies justify layoffs as necessary for AI investment, several analyses suggest that only a limited portion of these investments have translated into immediate financial returns. This raises an uncomfortable possibility: that Artificial Intelligence is sometimes being used not only as a tool for innovation but also as a convenient rationale for workforce reduction. The human cost, in such cases, is neither incidental nor temporary—it is systemic.

If this trajectory continues unchecked, the future points toward a deeply divided society. On one side will stand a small, powerful elite controlling AI systems and cloud infrastructure; on the other, a vast population grappling with job insecurity, underemployment, or complete exclusion from the economic mainstream. This is not merely an economic shift; it is a transformation of social structures. Work has always been more than a means of livelihood—it is a source of dignity, identity, and social participation. Its erosion threatens the very fabric of society.

At this decisive moment, the responsibility of all stakeholders becomes paramount. Governments cannot afford to remain passive observers; they must intervene with strong regulatory frameworks, social security measures, and policies that ensure a just transition for affected workers. Corporations must recognize that their long-term sustainability is inseparable from the well-being of their workforce.

Progress, if it is to retain its moral legitimacy, must remain anchored in humanity. A future where machines thrive while millions struggle for survival cannot be celebrated as advancement. The cloud may store limitless data, and Artificial Intelligence may process infinite possibilities, but neither can replace the human spirit, resilience, and aspiration.

The time has come to reclaim the meaning of progress. It must not be a journey that leaves people behind but one that carries humanity forward with dignity and justice. The question that echoes through this moment of transformation is not merely rhetorical—it is a call to action: Will we allow progress to abandon people, or will we ensure that it serves the collective future of humanity?

The writer is a Service Union Representative and a Columnist.