Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan and “Kissick” girl Sreeleela will soon share the screen in an upcoming romantic film, slated for release on Diwali 2025. Initially, it was speculated to be part of Aashiqui 3, but it has now been confirmed as a standalone film, produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Meanwhile, a video of Sreeleela celebrating with Kartik Aaryan’s family has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sreeleela is seen dancing to the song Mast Kalandar in a lively style, while Kartik Aaryan records the moment on his phone. This clip has fueled dating rumors among fans.

According to reports, this family celebration was organized for Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Kritika Tiwari, who recently completed her medical degree and is now a certified doctor. As soon as the video surfaced, speculation about Kartik and Sreeleela’s relationship intensified.

A social media user wrote, “Dating rumors again! Kartik’s sister also follows Sreeleela on Instagram, while she doesn’t follow every actress—not even Kriti Sanon.” Another user commented, “Sreeleela herself is a doctor, and there are many doctors in her family too.”

Earlier, Animal fame Tripti Dimri was rumored to be the lead actress in this film. The film is directed by Anurag Basu, with Pritam composing the music. One of the tracks has been sung by Vishal Mishra. Now, fans eagerly await to see the on-screen chemistry between Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan and whether their bond is more than just friendship.