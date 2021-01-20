New Delhi: Speculations have been flying left, right and centre about GenNow Hindi cinema star Varun Dhawan’s rumoured upcoming wedding with childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal.

Amid whispers that the wedding could take place January 24 in Alibagh, it has now come to light that designer Kunal Rawal might style the actor’s wedding wardrobe.

While Rawal designs the groom’s attire, designer Manish Malhotra is apparently the man behind the Dhawan family’s look for the function.

A source said: “The guests will start leaving for Alibaugh in a day or two. The accommodation for guests has being done in villas. Kunal Rawal is doing Varun’s clothes while Manish Malhotra is designing Dhawan family’s look.”

According to sources around 200 to 250 guests have been invited at the wedding, although the number would seem dubious in the time of Covid restrictions.

Unconfirmed reports doing the rounds of media have said that the wedding will be a three-day affair, from January 22 to 24, and will be conducted as per Hindi rituals.

