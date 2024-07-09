Bhubaneswar: A delegation of the Indian Steel Association(ISA) led by Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, Naveen Jindal, Tuesday, discussed further expansion of the steel industry and manufacturing of special grade steel and green steel in Odisha with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The delegation, which included all major steelmakers in Odisha, congratulated the Chief Minister and expressed optimism about the future of Odisha’s steel industry under the new government.

During the meeting, Jindal discussed Odisha’s significant role in the Indian steel industry due to its rich mineral resources and strategic geographical location and emphasized the importance of green energy and sustainable practices in the steel industry.

The delegation also discussed potential opportunities for further expansion of the steel industry and manufacturing of special-grade steel and green steel, which will also contribute to the state’s economic development.

The steel industry leaders stressed the need for infrastructure growth and sustainable projects like slurry pipelines to boost the sector in the state.

UNI