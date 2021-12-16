Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter-starrer Pippa will make its debut in theatres December 9, 2022, the makers announced Thursday.

Backed by producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame.

Pippa is billed as a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (Khatter), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

As the country commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war Thursday, Screwvala’s RSVP and Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films shared the release date of upcoming film on social media.

“On the 50th anniversary of #VijayDiwas, we salute the bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought to liberate Bangladesh #1971 #PIPPA releasing in cinemas on 9th Dec 2022,” a tweet by RSVP read.

The same tweet was shared by Roy Kapur Films on their official Twitter handle.

The film is based on Brigadier Mehta’s book “The Burning Chaffees”. Its title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as Pippa.

The movie also features actors Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.