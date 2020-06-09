New Delhi: India fast bowler Ishant Sharma’s post from 2014 confirmed former West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy’s claims that he was subjected to racial slur in the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room.

Recently, Sammy had expressed anger upon realising the meaning of the word ‘kaalu’ which he says was used to refer to him and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera when the pair played for SRH.

Now, an old Instagram photo of Ishant has surfaced which seems to corroborate Sammy’s claims. Ishant had shared a photo with then SRH teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dale Steyn and Sammy. His post read: “Me Bhuvi Kaluu and Gun Sunrisers.”

Tuesday, Sammy released an Instagram video, saying those slurs came from players within the SRH camp and that he will be messaging them all to provide a clarification and also issue an apology.

“Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant, I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love,” read the post along with the video.

“I have played all over the world and I have been loved by many people, I have embraced all the dressing rooms where I have played, so I was listening to Hasan Minhaj as to how some of the people in his culture describe black people,” Sammy said in the video.

“This does not apply to all people, so after I found out a meaning of a certain word, I had said I was angry on finding out the meaning and it was degrading, instantly I remembered when I played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013-14, I was being called exactly the same word which is degrading to us black people,” he added.

Sammy also said in the video that would be needing an apology from all those people who called him that because he considered them as his brothers and friends.

IANS