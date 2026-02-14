Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-based ISL club Odisha FC Saturday announced its squad for the 2025-26 season.

According to the list released by the club, Amrinder Singh, Anuj Kumar and Manas Dubey have been named as goalkeepers.

The defenders include Carlos Delgado, Vanlalzudika C, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Raj Kumar Sanyasi, Saurabh Bhanwala, Saviour Gama, Subham Bhattacharya, Tankadhar Bag and Tejas Krishna S.

Midfielders in the squad are K Lalrinfela, Puitea, Narendra Naik, Rohit Kumar, Hitesh Sharma, Thoiba Singh and Edwin Vanspaul.

Among the forwards are Abhaoba Singh, H Sanathoi Singh, Isak Ralte, Kartik Hantal, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP and Suhair VP.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Networks India will televise the 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League after FanCode, the league’s media rights holder, sublicensed the linear television rights to the broadcaster.

Under the agreement, Sony Pictures Networks India will have exclusive television broadcast rights for the ISL 2025-26 season in India and nonexclusive rights in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“This partnership reflects AIFF’s commitment to broadening the footprint of ISL,” AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said in a release.

“With FanCode driving digital innovation and Sony Pictures Networks bringing unparalleled television reach, we want to ensure that fans of every age group can watch the ISL at their convenience.”

The ISL 2025-26 season will kick off February 14 and will feature 91 matches under a new single-leg round-robin format.

PNN