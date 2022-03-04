Bambolim: Jamshedpur FC will look to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match here Friday.

Jamshedpur continued their red-hot form with a clinical 3-0 victory over depleted Hyderabad FC to rise to the top of the heap. Owen Coyle’s side made it five wins on the bounce, amassing 37 points from 18 matches to qualify for the semifinals for the first time in the club’s history.

Jamshedpur are in a spectacular run of form at the moment, winning eight of their last nine games. Their only loss in this period came against Bengaluru FC.

With Kerala Blasters winning against Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur are guaranteed a top-three finish, but Coyle would eye a top spot given their dominance throughout the league stages.

In the last game, Jamshedpur once again proved they are one of the best teams in set-pieces this season, as they scored two goals from corners in their 3-0 win.

Skipper Peter Hartley scored his third goal of the season, all coming from corners which augurs well for the Red Miners in addition to the firepower they have upfront.

Greg Stewart missed the last game due to suspension and the Scotsman’s return will only add to the team’s strength.

Meanwhile, Odisha could not make it to the semi-finals but there have been improvements from their disastrous season last time.

Odisha started strongly, winning three of their first four games, but inconsistency wrecked their season apart, through the club’s unpredictable performances on both ends of the pitch.

The Kino Garcia-coached side, languishing at seventh place with 23 points from 19 matches, will look to end the season on a high.

