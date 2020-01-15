Damascus: Israel has launched airstrikes on the T-4 air base in the Syrian province of Homs. The strike, however, caused no major damages.

The Israeli warplanes Tuesday fired several missiles on the base, most of which were intercepted by the Syrian air defence forces. Four missiles hit the base, the Syrian army said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

The attack was carried out from the direction of the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, where a US base is located, the statement added. Meanwhile, a military source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the four missiles destroyed a number of vehicles in the base, but none of the warplanes there were hit.

He said that no human casualties were recorded after the strike.

The attack is the latest in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites in Syria, which Israel usually claims as the positions of Iranian-backed fighters.

This attack is the first of its kind following the US assassination of the Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq earlier this month.