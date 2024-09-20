Jerusalem: The Israeli military has instructed residents in dozens of northern communities to stay near shelters and avoid non-essential outdoor activities due to possible “retaliation” from Hezbollah.

Thousands of pagers and handheld radios used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon Tuesday and Wednesday. Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said the blasts resulted in at least 37 fatalities and 2,931 injuries. Although Israel has not claimed responsibility for the explosions, Hezbollah has attributed the incidents to Israel and vowed to retaliate.

Residents in the Upper Galilee and the occupied Golan Heights were Thursday night requested to minimize movement, avoid gatherings, monitor gates at the entrances to communities, and remain close to shelters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The unusual restrictions were issued by the Home Front Command after dozens of Israeli warplanes carried out one of the largest-scale attacks in Lebanon.

After hours of intensive strikes that began in the afternoon, the Israeli military announced just before midnight that the operation was complete. The military said the Air Force had struck “100 rocket launchers, consisting of approximately 1,000 barrels.”

The military added that it “will continue operations to degrade” Hezbollah’s infrastructure and capabilities.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources reported Thursday evening that Israeli warplanes launched about 60 airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern and eastern Lebanon, adding that in response, about 50 Katyusha rockets were launched into northern Israel.

The latest flare-up follows ongoing clashes that began October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah started launching rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel’s retaliatory artillery fire and airstrikes into southeastern Lebanon. The conflict has already caused heavy casualties and displaced tens of thousands on both sides.