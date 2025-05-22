Bhubaneswar: Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) hosted an inspiring talk session with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman, department of Space secretary, and Space Commission chairman V Narayanan at its campus here Wednesday.

The event offered students a rare and valuable opportunity to engage directly with one of India’s most esteemed space scientists. Narayanan shared key insights into India’s evolving space programme and underlined the critical role of the younger generation in steering the nation’s space exploration efforts forward. “By 2040, in the space sector, India will be second to none,” Narayanan declared, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among the attending students. His words not only celebrated India’s achievements but also emphasised the limitless potential of students to shape the future of space science. The session was graced by the presence of OUTR vice chancellor Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal and NIT Rourkela former director Sunil Kumar Sarangi, alongside other eminent academicians and faculty members. The event fostered a vibrant atmosphere of learning, innovation, and aspiration. The successful organisation of the programme was credited to the collaborative efforts of Academic Affairs dean Achyutananda Acharya and OUTR registrar Ashis Jena, along with dedicated faculty and staff. The event marks a significant milestone for OUTR as it continues to strengthen its academic and research pursuits in science and technology.