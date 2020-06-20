Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday predicted extremely heavy rainfall at a few places in six districts of western Odisha during next 24 hours.

The trough line at mean sea level now runs from central Pakistan to East-central Bay of Bengal across South Punjab, Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, north coastal Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation also lies over north Odisha and neighbourhood between 2.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Under its impact, extremely heavy rainfall will occur at a few isolated places in Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts, IMD said.

One or two places in the above districts will receive extremely heavy rainfall Sunday, which may trigger waterlogging, said Bhubaneswar Met Centre director HR Biswas.

However, the director was unable to predict the exact locations where very heavy rainfall will occur Sunday.

Similarly, some places of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Cuttack and Angul will also witness heavy rain Sunday, he stated.

June 22, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi, the IMD said.

After that the rainfall activity will slightly come down in the state for next few days, which is good for agricultural activities.

In between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Saturday, highest 31 mm rainfall recorded at Titlagarh, followed by 16mm at Chandbali, 13 mm at Daringibadi, 10mm at Koraput, 8mm at Hirakud, 6mm at Sambalpur, 5mm at Balasore, 4mm each at Boudh & Jharsuguda and 3mm at Gopalpur.