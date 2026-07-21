New Delhi: Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda Tuesday said that his meeting with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members was “fine”.

Two representatives of the CJP met Nadda at his residence Monday. They submitted a written memorandum outlining the group’s three key demands after holding detailed discussions earlier in the day.

When asked about his talks with the CJP members, Nadda, while arriving for the NDA’s ‘Mangal Milan’ programme, said, “It went well. It (a meeting) always goes well.” However, he did not comment on the “assurances” given to the protestors.

According to government sources, the first meeting took place at around 11:50 a.m., when the CJP delegation presented its demands verbally. Nadda asked the representatives to submit them in writing. At around 4 p.m., the delegation returned and handed over a written memorandum detailing their demands.

The CJP delegation, represented by spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, demanded the release of social activist Sonam Wangchuk without any restrictions on his movement, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET 2026 paper leak controversy.

Government sources said that no assurances were given by Nadda on any of the three demands during the meeting. However, the Union Minister appealed to the protesters to withdraw their month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and cooperate with the administration in restoring normalcy in the high-security area near Parliament.

Following the meeting, Nadda took to X and said the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and noted that the CJP itself had approached the government seeking talks. He confirmed that the delegation submitted its written petition at around 4 p.m. after extensive discussions that began earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators stayed at Jantar Mantar Tuesday morning, persistently continuing their protest the day after violent confrontations occurred between them and security forces in Delhi during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ March.

After police dismantled the stage and tents from Jantar Mantar, the protesters reclaimed the area. Following a call from the CJP for the protest to persist, demonstrators began to arrive at Jantar Mantar early Tuesday. A significant presence of police and RAF personnel remained deployed at the location.

The clashes erupted Monday as thousands of supporters of the CJP and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.

The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the violence that erupted Monday, and officials are relying extensively on video evidence to identify those involved in the unrest.

Investigators are examining more than 250 videos, including mobile phone recordings, CCTV footage, drone camera visuals and footage captured through police body-worn cameras, to trace the individuals allegedly responsible for the violence.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Connaught Place police station in connection with the commotion and vandalism reported in the area.