Kanas: A couple from Italy has adopted two sisters from Neelachal Seva Pratisthan, a childcare institution here.

The siblings were rescued from Puri railway station in 2017.

According to sources, the elder one of the siblings was around four-year old while the younger one was around three years when some Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rescued them from the railway station.

The children were rehabilitated at Neelachal Seva Pratisthan at the behest of district child welfare committee (CWC).

“The elder one was suffering from tuberculosis. However, she was cured of her illness after medication for a year. We had tried a lot to trace their family but failed. We had flashed a notice in several newspapers to find out the guardian or parents of the two girls,” said an official of the childcare home.

According to the official, the children were declared free for adoption by the authorities concerned some days ago. Subsequently, the Italian couple had shown its interest to adopt the siblings after finding their photos from newspapers.

The two girls were handed over to the Italian couple in the presence of Childline officials, CWC and Neelachal Seva Pratisthan, the official added.