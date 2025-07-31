Phulbani: Whether in a spicy curry or as crisp, golden chips, jackfruit has always been a seasonal delight. But that’s about to change.

Processed jackfruit products, such as diced cuts, chips and powder, will now be available year-round, making it easier for households to enjoy the fruit without waiting for its natural season.

With the launch of packaged jackfruit cuts and chips, the hassle of chopping and cleaning has gone. Open a packet, cook, or fry, and enjoy the taste of jackfruit any time throughout the year.

While Kandhamal is known for its turmeric and ginger, jackfruit is now emerging as a significant produce. Until recently, local farmers had not fully benefited from its commercial potential.

Through the Odisha Jackfruit Mission, the district is now promoting value-added jackfruit products, such as chips, powder and curry-ready cuts, at a national level.

Considering the increasing demand, efforts are underway to scale up production commercially. This year, around 500 quintals of jackfruit will be processed.

The initiative is being managed by KASAM (Kandhamal Apex Spices Association for Marketing). Kandhamal district produces nearly 6 lakh tonnes of jackfruits and 9 lakh tonnes of mangoes annually.

Most of this comes from wild trees in forest areas, while a smaller share is grown in orchards.

However, due to the absence of cold storage and processing units, these fruits were underutilised.

The government has now stepped in to address this gap. Since last year, Odisha Jackfruit Mission has included Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput and Dhenkanal districts under its umbrella.

Backed by the State Horticulture department, a jackfruit processing unit has been set up on the premises of the Horticulture Training Institute at Kalinga in Kandhamal district.

Built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, the facility includes a five-metric-tonne capacity cold storage.

The processing unit can handle 500 kg of jackfruit daily.

The operations have been entrusted to KASAM, a leading local agricultural cooperative.

Trial production began last year, and several products are now being rolled out.

KASAM secretary Sanjit Kumar Pattnaik said the aim is to scale up production to meet commercial demand.

Both raw and ripe jackfruits are being processed into various food products. Raw jackfruit is cut into pieces for cooking, while its core is dried and ground into a powder that is especially useful for people with diabetes.

Moreover, flour is also being produced from ripe jackfruit pulp.

However, the most popular product so far is jackfruit chips, made from semi-ripe fruit.

Pattnaik noted that demand for these chips is outpacing that of potato, yam and raw bananas. The chips are being sent to markets across Odisha and beyond.

Jackfruit is sourced from across the district, and its processing is supported by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS).

In addition to Phulbani, KASAM has authorised distributors in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur. The cooperative is also planning to expand production capacity and explore new markets.

