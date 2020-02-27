Mumbai: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to feature in a music video along with Bigg Boss runner up Asim Riaz. The bubbly actress has said she’s excited as the track is going to be a ‘visual treat’.

The T-Series music video will see a popular traditional folk song undergo a contemporary twist, with music director Tanishk Bagchi writing and composing it.

Jacqueline, who had previously worked with the Bhushan Kumar-led company for the single GF BF featuring Sooraj Pancholi, said the song is ‘relevant, modern and will be extremely fun’.

“I loved just the idea of it (song), too. The tale we’re telling through this music video is magical. The concept of song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up… The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right,” Jacqueline said in a statement.

“I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me,” added Jacqueline.

Calling Jacqueline a youth icon, Bhushan said the team hopes to recreate the success of their last hit single with the actor.

“The song is a traditional folk, which Tanishk Baghchi has modernized and added his own unique twist to it. I have always enjoyed folk songs and want the younger generations to get familiarised with them. The song is going to be a huge hit and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it,’ said Bhushan.

The music video will be directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, who previously helmed the single ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’ featuring Divya Khosla Kumar.

Shabina Khan is choreographing the track, which will soon go on floors.

PNN & Agencies