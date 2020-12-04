Chitrakonda: Many farmers in the hilly and fringe areas under Swabhiman Anchal (once the cut-off area) in Malkangiri district have started cultivating Jafra. It has given them a source of earning. Given its marketing potential, Jafra farming is picking up in the region, a report said.

According to the report, scores of tribal farmers usually raise ginger, turmeric, millets, suan, alasi and kangu in Kaurmanur and Papulur panchayats under Chitrakonda block.

Now, they have taken interest in Jafra farming. Jafra is a highly valuable plant. Some call it Sinduri (Bixa orellana) too. They have planted the trees in forest lands.

Sinduri plant has a red orange pigment known as Bixin. It is extracted from the coat of its seeds. This dye is used mostly in dairy industry for colouring butter, cheese, ghee, chocolates and ice creams. It is also used for dyeing cotton, silk clothes and leather, in coloration of medicines and in making shoe polishes. So it has good commercial viability.

Significantly, Jafra farming is making an impact on the life and livelihood of poor tribals. Those who have taken up this farming have set an example for others as to how they could augment their earning and promote their livelihood.

Jafra plants have been raised aplenty on the foothill villages of these panchayats. Hundreds of families earn anything between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 annually from this farming.

Locals said, their volume of earning depends upon the number of plants they have grown. Its flowers are red. Particularly, people of Kondadora community are into this farming.

Farmers collect its flowers and seeds and sell them to traders from Silreu and other areas of Andhra Pradesh. A kg of Jafra is sold for Rs 100 or even more as per the market demand, farmers said.

They said the red colour extracted from its flowers is used in vermilion, other colour and oil.

Some parts of Jafra plants are used in medicines especially in Ayurveda. The leaves of Sinduri are used as blood purifier. In traditional practice, the paste made from its seeds keeps mosquitoes away. By and large, it is a multi-purpose plant as its bark, leaves, roots and seeds are used for medicinal, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and edible colouring purposes.

Experts say, these plants have a good market potential. Its domestic demand is quite large. As the production is meagre in India, domestic market has a lot of potential.

Chitrakonda ranger Chandan Gamang was apprised of Jafra farming that has been providing an additional earning scope for the tribals. He assured that Jafra plants will be provided to the people of the two pachayats.

PNN