Bhubaneswar: The First World Odia Language Conference 2024, which is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at Janata Maidan here, will witness an array of topics put up for discussion including the one on Jagannath Consciousness. According to sources, the conference is a celebration of the antiquity and continuity of Odia, which is one of the six classical languages of India. The conference will have 16 academic sessions on various topics connected to Odia language, literature and cultural heritage. There will also be special session on Jagannath Consciousness. A session on future aspect and opportunities for Odia language will be discussed in the session named ‘Odisha @2036: A Space for Tomorrow’.

Many international scholars like Padma Shri Herman Kulke, Uwe Skoda, Arlo Griffths, Annette Achmiedchen and many scholars with national repute will participate in the deliberations. Eminent linguist Debiprasanna Pattanayak will be felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Odia language and linguistics. This apart, Jnanpith Award winners, Padma awardees, Sahitya Academy awardees, Kabir Samman Awardees, winners of highest awards of state academies will also be felicitated. The conference will showcase a well-curated exhibition of Odisha’s glorious past, its transformative present and the aspirational future. The exhibition is organised on three broader themes and timelines namely – Ancient, Mediaval, and Modern. In the exhibition, the evolution and development of Odia Language & Script; ancient rock edicts, copper plate, palm leaf manuscripts, Kalinga style of temple architecture, and maritime and trade contacts of Odisha will be highlighted with artefacts and paintings. The renaissance of Odia Literature during the medieval period will be showcased. The Art & Craft Traditions, Dances, and Music traditions will be highlighted. The arrival of the printing press and the impact it created in the spread of Odia language will be highlighted with appropriate artefacts and photos. The role played by newspapers and periodicals and modern thought leaders will be highlighted.

Since the current age is driven by science & technology, Odia language and script have to be ready to face the challenges of the fast-changing world. The conference will not only deliberate on this issue but also give a glimpse of initiatives being taken to take Odia language to the global stage. The initiatives the state government is taking includes showcasing Odia Virtual Academy, plans for increasing pages of Odia in Wikipedia and Odia fonts. Odia’s Journey towards digital age will also be on display. Moreover, a special tribute will be paid to Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das February 4. In order to promote reading habits among schoolchildren and youngsters, a concept of “Asa Padhiba” will be highlighted through a mobile library bus and mobile book cart.