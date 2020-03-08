Puri: The Jagannath Sena has demanded a probe on how approximately more than Rs 545 crore of Srimandir had been deposited with the ‘Yes Bank’. Major political parties including the BJP and the Congress have expressed displeasure at the way the matter has been handled

Multiple organisations and individuals have sought clarifications from the Odisha government state government and the Srimandir administration on this issue. Jagannath Sena convenor, Priyadarshan Patnaik has also criticised the government and has wanted a police probe in the matter. He has said that if the police fail to complete a proper investigation into the matter, he will lodge a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said that he failed understand why the government did not keep such a huge amount in state-owned banks.

Similarly, the district BJP unit staged a protest in front of the Shri Jagganath Temple Administration (SJTA) office and handed over the letter of demand to the chief administrator Krishan Kumar.

PNN