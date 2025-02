Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said his ministry is looking forward to partnering with the state government for organising events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in future.

In a letter to CM Mohan Charan Majhi, he congratulated the state government for making the recently held 18th PBD in Bhubaneswar a ‘resounding success’. “My ministry looks forward to partnering with Odisha for organising similar events in the future,” he said.

“The meticulous planning as well as impeccable execution of all details about the organisation of the PBD by the Odisha government was indeed commendable and praiseworthy,” Jaishankar said in the letter.

“The Indian diaspora members who participated in the 18th PBD 2025 gave very positive feedback of the hospitality extended by the state government of Odisha…” he added.

PNN