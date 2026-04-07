Jajpur: At least 20 people were injured, eight of them critically, in a clash between two groups of villagers over comments made during a cultural event in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Tuesday.

According to police, residents of Kasaba village had organised a pala, a traditional folk-art form of entertainment, as part of their annual celebrations. Monday marked the concluding night of the three-day event.

Clashes erupted between rival groups from Bautra Sahi and Jia Sahi over remarks made during the performance, the police said.

“The situation escalated quickly as both groups resorted to pelting stones and glass bottles, and attacked each other with lathis, resulting in injuries to more than 20 villagers,” a police official said.

Local police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

All the injured have been admitted to Mangalpur Community Health Centre for treatment, the officer added.

Jajpur Town Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prasant Kumar Majhi said the clash stemmed from “previous enmity between the residents of the two streets.”

He said, “Around 20 people sustained injuries. On being informed, we rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Adequate police force has been deployed to prevent further escalation.”

Two separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident, police said.