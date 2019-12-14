Jajpur: Even as the state government spent over Rs 20 crore in renovating Kusuma tank in Jajpur town to develop it as an amusement park but dead fish found floating in the tank and absence of boat ride facilities have dissuaded tourists from visiting the tank, a report said Saturday

The state government, after renovating and beautifying the tank, purchased nine motorboats to help tourists enjoy boat ride in the tank during their visit. The blue waters of the tank, beautiful flower gardens, park, facilities for amusement rides and boat rides fascinate the tourists.

People from within and outside the state visiting the town for darshan of Maa Biraja never miss the chance to visit the tank. However, alleged profiteering motive of the Jajpur civic body and lack of maintenances have prevented tourists from visiting the tank.

The boats are lying idle leading to their damage. This has drawn flak from visiting tourists as well as the residents. Dead fishes were not only seen floating in the tank but its water was found giving out a foul smell. It was alleged that the use of various chemicals in the tank water for fish farming has resulted in pollution and subsequent deaths of fish.

The matter came to the fore after dead fish was found floating in the tank Wednesday. The has defeated the aim of the state government in upgrading the tank as an amusement centre as the authorities seem to be bent on carrying out fish farming in the tank than fulfilling the goal of the government.

The state government after renovating the tank opened it for tourists from January 15, this year. The opening of the tank helped Jajpur municipality in earning daily revenue worth Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 with each tourist paying Rs 30 for visiting the tank and its adjoining park. The civic body authorities have failed to make the boating facilities functional for which boats are lying idle.

The authorities had announced to make the boating facility fully functional within a week during the inauguration of the renovated tank. However, that never came true as 11 months have passed since the opening of the tank.

When contacted, Ajay Kumar Mohanty, executive officer of Jajpur Municipality admitted to fish farming in the tank but ruled out pollution due to dead fish. He said the boating facility is yet to become functional due to lack of staff.