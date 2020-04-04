Jajpur: The man who tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus in Jajpur district has been shifted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack, reports said. The man belongs to Brahmabarada village under Rasulpur block.

Reportedly, the man had also attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month. This incidentally is the 22nd positive coronavirus case in Odisha.

Efforts are on to identify the others who had come in contact with the man who returned here from Delhi last week.

The man’s family has also been put under quarantine.

Jajpur District Collector Ranjan Kumar Dash has passed an order sealing the entire Brahmabarada locality.