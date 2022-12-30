Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration in Odisha terminated seven government school teachers from service for prolonged unauthorised absence from duty.

The termination orders were issued by District Education Officer Ranjan Kumar Giri pursuant to the decision of the collector.

The terminated junior teachers of government schools in different blocks remained absent from their duties for years.

“They did not join their duties despite the issuance of several notices to them. Hence, they were terminated from service,” Giri said.

