Kaliapani: While the nation fights coronavirus by being under lockdown, there are many who are fighting not just coronavirus but hunger as well. A point in case being residents of Tikarapada village under Sukinda block of Jajpur district.

Even though both the state government and central government are announcing the country will have enough food grain stockpiles to feed its poor for at least a year-and-a-half, about 42 families in the village are facing at an acute food shortage from last one week.

According to a source, out of 53 families living in this village, as many as 42 are struggling for two square meals a day. They depend upon watered rice, salt and tree roots to satiate their hunger.

Most of the villagers here are daily wagers who have run out of money and have not been able to find work after lockdown came into force.

“There is no food left with us. We go to jungle everyday to collect yam and tree ant. They serve as our lunch and dinner,” said Baisama Pradhan, a villager.

Kansa panchayat Sarapanch Rabindra Kumar Sahoo, meanwhile, replied that the panchayat administration will arrange cooked food for the poor people in the village within a day.